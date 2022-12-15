Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 23,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 105.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 76,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 17.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

