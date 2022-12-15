Stargate Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.96 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $50.58 million and $3.96 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

