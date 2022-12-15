Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.07 and last traded at $103.31. Approximately 10,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,051,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.66.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

