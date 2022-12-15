Steem Market Cap Reaches $72.78 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. Steem has a market capitalization of $72.78 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,446.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000493 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00417514 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021171 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002089 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00848300 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00104342 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00621769 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005719 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00270703 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,101,225 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
