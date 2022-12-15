Steem Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.93 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. Steem has a market cap of $72.93 million and $8.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,437.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00424266 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021173 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002097 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00847225 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00105365 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00621962 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00274180 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,081,340 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.