Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $73.79 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Steem has a market cap of $73.79 million and $8.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,721.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00423968 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021285 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002067 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00832323 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00104855 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00617765 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005648 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00262906 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,048,264 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
