Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 139,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 122,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stellantis

A number of analysts have commented on STLA shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

