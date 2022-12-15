Steph & Co. Acquires Shares of 693 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,118,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 243,861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

JHMM stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,022. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.