Steph & Co. Cuts Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,902. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.