Steph & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steph & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,263. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

