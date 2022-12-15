Steph & Co. Has $567,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steph & Co. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 44,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

