Steph & Co. Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.45. 43,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

