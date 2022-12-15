Steph & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Steph & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,297 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,347. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

