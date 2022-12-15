Steph & Co. Sells 128 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord accounts for approximately 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $333,305,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.0 %

RRX traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $119.10. 13,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,061. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average is $131.48.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

