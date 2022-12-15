Steph & Co. Sells 45,278 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steph & Co. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $42.55. 315,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,801,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

