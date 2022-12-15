Steph & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 841,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 807,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

FITB traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Further Reading

