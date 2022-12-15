STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($50.53) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

