Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 15th (AGYS, AZN, BKGFY, BRLXF, BURBY, CHYHY, EOG, ESLOY, FCHRF, FLNC)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 15th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $80.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49).

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,468 ($42.55) to GBX 3,715 ($45.58).

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from GBX 2,380 ($29.20) to GBX 2,560 ($31.41).

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 475.00 to 550.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $146.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale to €182.00 ($191.58).

Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 70 to CHF 72. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.68) to €23.00 ($24.21). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 60 to CHF 62. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Tigress Financial from $575.00 to $365.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $22.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $44.00.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 79. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 218 ($2.67) to GBX 185 ($2.27).

