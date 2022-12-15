Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 15th (AGYS, AZN, BKGFY, BRLXF, BURBY, CHYHY, EOG, ESLOY, FCHRF, FLNC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 15th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $80.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £120 ($147.22) to £130 ($159.49).

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,468 ($42.55) to GBX 3,715 ($45.58).

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from GBX 2,380 ($29.20) to GBX 2,560 ($31.41).

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 475.00 to 550.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $146.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale to €182.00 ($191.58).

Georg Fischer (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 70 to CHF 72. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.68) to €23.00 ($24.21). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 60 to CHF 62. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Tigress Financial from $575.00 to $365.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $22.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $44.00.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 79. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 218 ($2.67) to GBX 185 ($2.27).

