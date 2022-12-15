Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,572 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 136% compared to the average volume of 2,780 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ stock traded up 0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,281. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 0.11 and a 12 month high of 11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.45 and its 200-day moving average is 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Core Scientific

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.28.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

