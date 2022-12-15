Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nucor Put Options (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,841 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,742 put options.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,937,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,984,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nucor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Nucor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,743. Nucor has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.60 and its 200 day moving average is $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

