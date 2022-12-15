StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 311,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 184,381 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91,720 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

