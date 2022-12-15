StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

DURECT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. DURECT has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

About DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 225,402 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in DURECT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 6.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 214,268 shares in the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

