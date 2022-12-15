StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. DURECT has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
