StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.09.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
