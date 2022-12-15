StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.