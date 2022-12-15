Stolper Co Acquires 2,891 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 1.4 %

UL stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.