Stolper Co Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 211,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 201,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

