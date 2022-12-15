Stolper Co Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 36,533 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

