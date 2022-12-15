Stolper Co Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stolper Co raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.3% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after buying an additional 676,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

