Stolper Co Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 126,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Prologis by 11.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $118.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

