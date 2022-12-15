Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 318,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 61,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 64,728 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Intel stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.