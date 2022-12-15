Substratum (SUB) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $323,897.84 and approximately $16.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00013681 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00236410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072727 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.