Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Chairman Oscar M. Bean Buys 500 Shares

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) Chairman Oscar M. Bean acquired 500 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $13,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 81,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMMF shares. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.