Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the November 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SMMCF traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. 153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMMCF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

