Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 10th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 3.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned about 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $27,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $204,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

