Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 977,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,699,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,790,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 758,508 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

