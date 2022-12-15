Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $2,175,750.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,363 shares in the company, valued at $42,046,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $36,051.75.

On Thursday, November 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,962,750.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $147,900.72.

On Thursday, September 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. 6,261,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,482. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

