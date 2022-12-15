Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDAC remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $14,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,678.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 1,017,816 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $8,503,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 575.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 681,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 580,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $3,592,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

