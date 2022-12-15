Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the November 15th total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,253.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BIOVF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

BIOVF stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.48.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.