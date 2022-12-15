Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Position Increased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,549 shares during the period. Switch comprises 4.6% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.09% of Switch worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Switch by 762.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Insider Activity at Switch

Switch Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 563,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

