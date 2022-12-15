Symbol 1-Day Volume Reaches $536,035.90 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $184.64 million and $536,035.90 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol launched on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

