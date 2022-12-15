Synectics (LON:SNX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

Shares of Synectics stock traded down GBX 5.45 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 106.06 ($1.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.44. The firm has a market cap of £18.87 million and a PE ratio of 3,535.17. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Get Synectics alerts:

About Synectics

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.