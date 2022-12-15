Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Tenneco accounts for 1.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.11% of Tenneco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEN remained flat at $19.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 182,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

