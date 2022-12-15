T-mac DAO Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $260.58 Million (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, T-mac DAO has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $260.58 million and $172,119.76 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get T-mac DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.83 or 0.05100608 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00501969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.14 or 0.29741911 BTC.

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.26313193 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $152,901.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for T-mac DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for T-mac DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.