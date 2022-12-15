Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,089 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $82,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,760. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -952.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.