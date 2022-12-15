Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $44.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,655,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 330,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,671 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.