Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Up 21.4% in November

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. 2,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.56. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

