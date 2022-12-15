Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $106.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after buying an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

