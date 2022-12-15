Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.86. 23,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,183. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average of $158.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

