Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $12,461,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,124,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 219,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 870,393 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $5,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGAA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,026. Target Global Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

