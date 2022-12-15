Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Short Interest Update

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,790,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 15,470,000 shares. Approximately 36.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tattooed Chef

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 58.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 65.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Tattooed Chef Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 124,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,061. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.28). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.21%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.