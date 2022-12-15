Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Darrell Sherman Sells 8,782 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.0 %

TMHC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

