Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Darrell Sherman Sells 8,782 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.0 %
TMHC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
